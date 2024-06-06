Union St Gilloise bring in young goalkeeper from Genk

Union St Gilloise have announced the signing of 21-year-old goalkeeper Vic Chambaere. The goalkeeper has signed a contract until 2027 with the Brussels based side. Union, without having an academy to rely on to bring players through, have in recent times resorted to signing young talent from other Belgian sides to add to their club. While the side are keen to have their own academy, the feasibility of finding physical space to have one has proven difficult.

Chambaere, a Belgian youth international, played twice for the Genk second team in the Belgian second tier last season. In the past Genk have been known to produce highly talented goalkeepers, such as Thibaut Courtois and Maarten Vandevoordt, who is set to join RB Leipzig this summer.

Genk themselves have just announced a new head coach. The side have picked up Thorsten Fink from Limburg rivals Sint-Truiden after the former Bayern Munich midfielder impressed last year.

GBeNeFN | Ben Jackson