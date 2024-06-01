Union softball team falls to Chartiers-Houston in WPIAL championship

May 31—CALIFORNIA, Pa. — The Union High softball team wasn't able to take WPIAL championship No. 3 on Friday.

The Lady Scots tried to rally, but fell to Chartiers-Houston, 9-5, in the WPIAL Class 1A championship at PennWest University California's Lilley Field. The loss marks the end of Union's reign as WPIAL Class 1A champions since 2022.

"We always like to come out from behind...I don't know why we do that but we always like to go behind before we come out," Union coach Doug Fisher said. "It just didn't happen this time. They were a better team. They were more ready than we were. They were ready to go and we were comfortable; I could say maybe too comfortable."

Union was originally scheduled to be the first game of the WPIAL championships on Wednesday, but a weather postponement pushed it back to Friday.

"That week off. I don't know why they did that this year. It's just hard to get everybody together," Fisher said. "Then, you've got graduation in there and it was a week-long break before that anyway. We had seven days between games and we got cold after that."

Chartiers-Houston coach Tricia Alderson said defeating the reigning champs was tough.

"They're such a good team," Alderson said. "We knew that coming in. They beat us last year in the semis so we knew they were going to be good. They pretty much have their whole team back from last year and we knew we were going to face a good pitcher. We just happened to come away with the win."

The Lady Buccaneers scored at least one run in the first four innings of the game.

"We faced good pitching in our section with Carmichaels, West Greene and even some other teams in our section have good pitching," Alderson said. "We've been facing good pitching all year and even in a lot of our nonsection games. Our first two playoff games, we faced good pitchers. We were feeling pretty good that we faced good pitching coming in. But, obviously, (Mia Preuhs) is so tough and the kids did a good job."

In the top of the first inning, Chartiers-Houston's Meadow Ferri hit a triple to deep right field to bring home the first run of the game and take a 1-0 lead over Union. Emily Swarrow landed another hit to right field for a double and the second run of the game.

Union's Mia Preuhs lost in the circle. Preuhs went the distance and surrendered 11 hits and nine runs — six earned — with a walk and seven strikeouts.

"You can see by the way that she had that doubleplay there (in the seventh inning) that she's a gamer," Fisher said. "You just have to hope you have nine more out on the field like her."

Chartiers-Houston's Ferri was victorious in the pitcher's circle. Ferri went the distance and relinquished five runs — none earned — and pitched three walks and 11 strikeouts.

"She's been pitching fantastic all year," Alderson said of Ferri. "She knew that this was a potent lineup in Union. That was something we talked about throughout the week. She was ready to go."

Chartiers-Houston's Taryne Drilak grounded out to bring home a run and her teammate Aubree Randolph scored on a wild pitch in the third inning to take a 4-0 lead over Union.

The Lady Buccaneers added some more runs in the fourth inning with Ella Richey doubling and then advancing to third base on a throw to bring home a run. Chartiers-Houston's Lauren Rush reached on an error to bring home Richey to end the third inning and create a 6-0 lead.

"She's often on base," Alderson said of Richey. "She starts things off for us at the top of the order so I'm really happy for her."

In the bottom of the fourth inning, Union's Tori May reached first base on an error to bring home Union's first run of the game. The Lady Scots built off of that one run in the bottom of the fifth with Irelyn Fisher plated a run on a single.

"I knew when I saw (Irelyn) come up that we had a chance there," Fisher said. "Then, they get hungry and want to make things happen."

Union's Mallory Gorgacz singled to left field in the fifth inning to bring home two more runs. Union's Olivia Benedict took a cue from Gorgacz and drove a hit to deep left field for another run to help turn a six-run lead by Chartiers-Houston into a one-run lead.

Chartiers-Houston's Richey plated another run in the top of the sixth, which was followed by Zaylee Fonner bringing home two more runners to keep Union at bay. Richey, Fonner and Rush led the Lady Buccaneers with two RBIs apiece.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, Ferri's 11th strikeout signaled the end of the game.

Union will now enter the PIAA Class 1A playoffs and have hopes of using WPIAL silver as a motivator.

"I think that we needed humbled a little bit," Fisher said. "I'm not a big fan of people being complacent. You get in here and it's 'Oh yeah, we've been here before, whatever,' so I think it was just being humbled by somebody that just wanted it more today. I think that's a good motivator."