Union Saint-Gilloise vs Liverpool LIVE: Europa League latest updates as Jarell Quansah equalises for the Reds

Liverpool might have already qualified in top spot for the Europa League knockout stages, but will want to maintain momentum against Union Saint-Gilloise.

Jurgen Klopp’s side will qualify directly into the last 16 of the second-tier continental competition regardless of their result in Belgium, but will want to maintain momentum with a winning finish after moving to the top of the Premier League last weekend.

Mohamed Salah netted his 200th club goal at the weekend, but might find himself rested for the trip to Belgium, with the Reds also preparing for the visit of Manchester United on Sunday.

Union Saint-Gilloise however, still have an outside chance of progressing to the knockout round play-offs, but are reliant on Toulouse taking no points from their trip to bottom-placed LASK and overturning a goal difference disadvantage.

Liverpool travel to Belgium for their final Europa League group game

Liverpool have already qualified for the knockout stages in top spot

Jurgen Klopp could choose to make changes against Union Saint-Gilloise

Liverpool XI: Kelleher, Chambers, Konate, Quansah, Bradley, Jones, Endo, Elliott, Gordon, Doak, Gakpo.

GOAL! Mohamed Amoura scores - Union Saint-Gilloise 1-0 Liverpool [33’]

GOAL! Jarell Quansah scores - Union Saint-Gilloise 1-1 Liverpool [40’]

Royale Union Saint-Gilloise 2 - 1 Liverpool FC

Union Saint-Gilloise 1-1 Liverpool

18:29 , Sonia Twigg

42’ Liverpool might not necessarily have deserved the equaliser, but they have it, and having been denied a first club goal already, it will be a big deal for Quansah, who has been thrust into the starting XI in some big games already this season.

GOAL! Jarell Quansah scores for Liverpool! Union Saint-Gilloise 1-1 Liverpool

18:26 , Sonia Twigg

40’ GOAL! Quansah scores! It was an amazing moment of skill, and did not look at all like a defender’s goal, he took a touch to control it in the box before firing into the back of the net.

What a moment to remember, a first Liverpool goal.

Union Saint-Gilloise 1-0 Liverpool

18:24 , Sonia Twigg

37’ Another moment of danger! It was a nice turn from Puertas and Liverpool’s defenders had to be alert in the centre of the box to head behind for a corner.

Union Saint-Gilloise 1-0 Liverpool

18:22 , Sonia Twigg

35’ Liverpool were just not quite enough and were undone with a well-hit but straightforward ball over the top, although it was a good finish from Amoura.

VAR check! Union Saint-Gilloise 1-0 Liverpool

18:20 , Sonia Twigg

34’ HOLD ON A MINUTE! There is a VAR check for offside, and it is going on for a while, but the goal has eventually been given.

GOAL! Mohamed Amoura Union Saint-Gilloise 1-0 Liverpool

18:19 , Sonia Twigg

33’ GOAL! The home side take the lead! Mohamed Amoura is played through, and Amoura beats Konate to the ball before taking it round the keeper and slotting into the back of the net!

Union Saint-Gilloise 0-0 Liverpool

18:17 , Sonia Twigg

31’ There’s a brief pause in play for injury and that allows Liverpool’s team to run over to the touchline and get a drink and also instructions from Klopp.

Union Saint-Gilloise 0-0 Liverpool

18:16 , Sonia Twigg

29’ Nearly half an hour into the match and USG have come closer to scoring than the visitors.

They have lacked the final spark in the attacking third, and Kelleher was called upon to make a good save, but Liverpool’s young team has looked a bit questionable at the back and struggled to link up going forwards.

Union Saint-Gilloise 0-0 Liverpool

18:13 , Sonia Twigg

26’ It has not been a match so far of the highest quality, whic h is probably to be expected given the number of changes, but there have been glimpses of quality, and Liverpool have looked to pick out Gakpo in the central role when they can.

Union Saint-Gilloise 0-0 Liverpool

18:10 , Sonia Twigg

23’ Bradley has just been shown a yellow card, he has had injury problems, but down the flanks has been Liverpool’s weakness so far in this game.

Union Saint-Gilloise 0-0 Liverpool

18:08 , Sonia Twigg

21’ SAVE! Kelleher makes a key save! A long ball found Nilsson, who all too easily shrugged of Quansah before taking the shot, but the goalkeeper was quick to get down and make the save.

Union Saint-Gilloise 0-0 Liverpool

18:07 , Sonia Twigg

20’ Liverpool have somehow had almost all of the possession, despite the number of teenagers in the starting XI, and USG have struggled to impose themselves on the game, despite being at home, and still having something to play for.

Union Saint-Gilloise 0-0 Liverpool

18:03 , Sonia Twigg

17’ It has not been a fluid game, and at times been a bit scrappy, but the ball fell to Gakpo between the two centre-backs and he was not strong enough to carve out a real chance under pressure from the two defenders.

Union Saint-Gilloise 0-0 Liverpool

18:01 , Sonia Twigg

14’ So far it is just looking a bit too physical for the young Reds, they are regularly being pushed off the ball against the more experienced USG.

Union Saint-Gilloise 0-0 Liverpool

17:59 , Sonia Twigg

12’ The home crowd are in good voice, and there’s a good ball in that is just headed wide by Koki Machida

Union Saint-Gilloise 0-0 Liverpool

17:56 , Sonia Twigg

9’ Liverpool’s defenders are being pulled all over the place here as the home side look to attack on the break.

Someone is going to have to stand up and be a leader at the back and organise the young players, and a backline that might never have played together before.

Union Saint-Gilloise 0-0 Liverpool

17:54 , Sonia Twigg

7’ Harvey Elliott has looked dangerous with his delivery from set pieces, but Liverpool have been on the back foot whenever they do surge forwards.

The youngsters are slightly being played and might have to be a bit more organised at the back while Konate tries to play a leading role.

Union Saint-Gilloise 0-0 Liverpool

17:51 , Sonia Twigg

4’ Straight away at the other end there is a break and Liverpool find themselves on the back foot before Kelleher is able to gather.

This has started with quite a lot of energy, and at least for Liverpool, there are a lot of youngsters wanting to make an impression on the manager.

Union Saint-Gilloise 0-0 Liverpool

17:50 , Sonia Twigg

3’ Liverpool have their first chance, a free kick, but they take it short and Doak’s attempted cross from the touchline is straight at the goalkeeper

Union Saint-Gilloise 0-0 Liverpool

17:48 , Sonia Twigg

2’ If Liverpool score a goal it will be the 2,000th under Klopp’s management, and could it come from this team of youngsters?

Union Saint-Gilloise 0-0 Liverpool

17:47 , Sonia Twigg

1’ Liverpool kick off and the match is underway in Belgium

Union Saint-Gilloise vs Liverpool

17:45 , Sonia Twigg

Liverpool have an average age of just 22 and a half, so it will be a match of reckoning and opportunity for the youngsters.

Endo is the oldest player at 27 years old.

Union Saint-Gilloise vs Liverpool

17:44 , Sonia Twigg

Liverpool’s youngsters are ready and the match is about to get underway.

Union Saint-Gilloise vs Liverpool

17:42 , Sonia Twigg

Now just minutes away from kick off, here are some photos of the players warming up:

(REUTERS)

(REUTERS)

Union Saint-Gilloise vs Liverpool

17:39 , Sonia Twigg

Klopp said on Harvey Elliott: “Who wants to be a super sub? But he takes it in a really good way.

“It’s not about when you play, it’s about how you play and what you contribute and Harvey is obviously a really important player for us.

“He starts, he comes on, he is a really important player, the more impact he has, the more he will start, but with the amount of games we have he cannot start all the time.

“He will have his minutes tonight and it will hopefully be a good game.”

Union Saint-Gilloise vs Liverpool

17:37 , Sonia Twigg

Klopp on making Curtis Jones captain: “He’s the longest in the club - I don’t think a lot about these kind of things to be honest.

“It makes absolute sense that he leads this team and I’m pretty sure he enjoys the role as well, so it’s just a sign - he is maybe eldest of the youngest and still very young himself.

“He has a lot of important games for us already in his legs and he can be a real role model for the kids and I hope he shows that on the pitch.”

Union Saint-Gilloise vs Liverpool

17:33 , Sonia Twigg

Jurgen Klopp explained to TNT that the nature of Liverpool having already-qualified allowed him to make the changes.

The Liverpool manager said: “It’s always really important that we can do these kind of things. The main job in the group is done, we qualified for the next time and we have to come here today - and with the amount of games that we have we have to make sure that we find the right line-up for each game and for tonight it is obviously the right opportunity for us.

“It’s a nice mix between experience and real youth and I hope the boys enjoy it and that would be the idea behind (the changes).

“I just want to see the boys are cheeky in moments and show their ability and are ready to work hard as well.”

Union Saint-Gilloise vs Liverpool

17:32 , Sonia Twigg

Waturu Endo was one of just two players to keep their spots from the weekend, and here is a closer look at the midfielder:

Union Saint-Gilloise vs Liverpool

17:24 , Sonia Twigg

While this match is not expected to be the main event in Liverpool’s week - that will be the visit of Manchester United in the Premier League at the weekend, and there will be more fans than usual in attendance:

Union Saint-Gilloise vs Liverpool

17:14 , Sonia Twigg

Just over half an hour away from kick off and the main talking point surrounds the chance Jurgen Klopp has given his young players, it will be a good chance for them to prove themselves against a side who still have a chance at qualification.

Union Saint-Gilloise vs Liverpool

17:05 , Sonia Twigg

Here is a look at the win that sealed Liverpool’s top spot in the group:

Union Saint-Gilloise vs Liverpool

16:55 , Sonia Twigg

Liverpool team news

16:44 , Sonia Twigg

Liverpool have kept just two starting XI players from their 2-1 win at Crystal Palace on the weekend, with Jurgen Klopp making nine changes.

As expected, Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgin van Dijk and Mohamed Salah have not made the trip.

Only Jarell Quansah and Waturu Endo have stayed in the 11, while youngsters Ben Doak, Luke Chambers, Conor Bradley and Kaide Gordon have all been handed an opportunity to impress.

Liverpool XI: Kelleher, Chambers, Konate, Quansah, Bradley, Jones, Endo, Elliott, Gordon, Doak, Gakpo.

Subs: Pitaluga, Mrozek, Gomez, Tsimikas, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch, McConnell, Scanlon, Diaz, Nunez, Koumas, Hill.

Union Saint-Gilloise vs Liverpool

16:40 , Sonia Twigg

Union Saint-Gilloise vs Liverpool

16:30 , Sonia Twigg

Union Saint-Gilloise vs Liverpool

16:10 , Sonia Twigg

Before we look ahead to the match coming up, here’ s a look back at the weekend’s match written by Chief Football Writer Miguel Delaney.

Union Saint-Gilloise vs Liverpool

14:35 , Sonia Twigg

Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live blog of Union Saint Gilloise vs Liverpool in the Europa League.

The Reds have already qualified in the top spot, so may use the match to give a much-needed rest ahead of the congested festive fixture schedule, but we will know when the team news comes out.

Stay tuned for all the build up to the match.