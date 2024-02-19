Union routs Hancock, 69-44, on Senior Night

Feb. 19—MOUNT STORM, W.Va. — Braylon Ward scored a game-high 29 points, and Union successfully defended its home court on Senior Night with a 69-44 rout of Hancock on Friday night.

The Tigers (8-11) won the game at the charity stripe, shooting 36 free throws (making 20) compared to just three attempts by Hancock. Ward was 13 for 18 at the line, adding eight rebounds, seven assists and six steals to his scoring.

Josh Burdock and Braxton Crites were the two seniors honored by Union. Burdock scored 13 points, and Crites ended with two points and seven boards.

Union led 13-5, 29-20 and 49-29 after the first three periods.

Erik Linksweiler also ended in double figures for the Tigers, adding eight rebounds and four assists.

Jacob Anderson led the way for Hancock with 12 points.

Union is at Hancock on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.