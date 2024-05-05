Union president Zingler backs coach Bjelica after sacking reports

Union Berlin coach Nenad Bjelica is pictured before the German Bundesliga soccer match between 1. FC Union Berlin and VfL Bochum at An der Alten Foersterei. Andreas Gora/dpa

Union Berlin coach Nenad Bjelica has been given the backing of club president Dirk Zingler despite reports saying he will be sacked at the end of the season.

"Nenad Bjelica has our full support," Zingler told on DAZN on Sunday shortly before the Bundesliga home game against Bochum.

On Wednesday, Kicker magazine reported that they would soon part ways but combustible Croatian Bjelica, who took over from Urs Fischer earlier in the season, said he had heard nothing from the club.

Zingler confirmed there had been no such talks, with Union not yet clear of Bundesliga relegation.

"We are not affected by what is written or said outside the club. The only thing that counts is what we say to each other. And we are relatively clear about that. We know what is right," added Zingler.

"The decisive factor is that the players are behind the coach."