Union will host kids basketball camps this summer

Jun. 14—BARBOURVILLE — The Union Commonwealth University men's and women's basketball programs will host kids basketball camps in late June at Robsion Arena:

— Skills Camp for ages 8-14 on June 26 from 9 a.m. — 4 p.m. ($50 entry fee)

— Mini Skills for ages 5-8 on June 27 from 9 a.m. — noon ($30 entry fee)

— Shooting Clinic for ages 8 & up on June 27 from 1-4 p.m. ($30 entry fee)

In an effort to be adequately prepared, pre-registering is highly encouraged. Pre-registering can be done by submitting a form that can be found by going to gounionbulldogs.com/information/register.

On the day of the camps, on-site registration will begin 30 minutes prior to the start of the camp. As a part of the on-site registration, a parent consent form will need to be signed.

The entry fees will be accepted during the on-site registration for each camp. For the camp on June 26, lunch and a t-shirt will be provided.

If you have any questions, please email basketballcamp@unionky.edu.