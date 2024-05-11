Union High wins 3A state baseball title

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – The Union High baseball team completed a magical run through the 3A state baseball playoffs with a 9-3 win over Canyon View to win the state championship.

This is the Cougars’ first 3A title, and third state title overall. Union was the 2A championship in 1988 and 1989.

Union, who beat Canyon View in the first game of the best of three series on Friday, 3-2, scored two runs in the third inning and blew the game open with a six-run fourth to take a commanding 8-0 lead.

Camden Frandsen blasted a two-run home run for the Cougars. Gavin Roberts, Gannon Labrum and PJ Hancock also knocked in two runs each.

Zander Nielson went 3 for 4 from the plate with a run scored.

Dylan Watahomigie pitched four strong innings for the Cougars, allowing one run on three hits. Roberts closed out the victory on the mound.

Trenton Ludlow had two hits and an RBI for the Falcons, while Jarron Bradshaw was 2 for 2 with an RBI.

Union ends the year with a record of 22-11. Canyon View finishes with a record of 20-10.

