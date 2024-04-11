Union Grove ISD names new athletic director/football coach

GLADEWATER, Texas (KETK) – Union Grove ISD announced that Kyle Adams has been appointed as their new athletic director and head football coach.

Kyle Adams and his family, courtesy of Union Grove ISD

According to a release, Adams returns to Union Grove, having coached there under the tutelage of his father from 2012-2019. The school said while he coached at Union Grove during those seven years the football program experienced a “resurgence” breaking a playoff drought and winning two district titles.

He also reportedly served as the head track coach for six of those years, during which they won multiple district and area championships, including multiple state individual medalists and a state championship. Union Grove said that Adams was also the assistant boys basketball coach, and was recognized as the 2A assistant coach of the year, showing his dedication to Union Grove and his “well rounded contributions to athletics.”

According to Union Grove, Adams transitioned into coaching at Hallsville in 2021, where he broke a 20-game losing streak, and in 2023 he was the athletic director and head football coach at Ore City ISD where he led their football team to a third place finish in District 10-AA and achieved a playoff spot for the team for the first time in seven years.

“I am truly honored and excited to rejoin the Union Grove family as the Athletic Director and Head Football Coach,” Adams said. “Though football holds a special place in my heart, I’m eager to establish a strong legacy of success in all sports and instill a culture of excellence that extends beyond the playing field.”

