Union-Endicott football gets work done early, makes short order of Binghamton for win

Union-Endicott football left little to chance Friday night, putting up three first-quarter scores and tending to business thereafter in a 36-8 football victory at Binghamton.

The Tigers scored with less than a minute expired on a rain-soaked Senior Night at Alumni Stadium and held a 22-0 advantage with 78 seconds remaining in the first quarter. It was 29-0 at halftime and 36-0 late in the third quarter.

The win for Union-Endicott (2-5) was its first since Sept. 22, when the Tigers downed Vestal by 14-12. Binghamton dropped to 1-7 with its fourth consecutive loss.

Up next

U-E concludes the regular season with a home game 7 p.m. Oct. 27 against Elmira.

Binghamton will be home to oppose once-beaten Vestal, 7 p.m. Oct. 27.

Hot start

It was with inside a minute expired that Zakari Wells-Taylor rushed 30 yards for a score and the Tigers made good on a fortuitous 2-point conversion when the snap from center went awry on an intended PAT kick. Logan Barnes had a say in that production by returning the kickoff 26 yards to the Patriots’ 40.

A bit over midway into the first quarter, quarterback Joseph Gennarelli Jr. dropped and surveyed for what appeared a pass, but took off to his left and crossed the goal line from 12 yards. Following a penalty, Connor Smith converted the PAT from 35 yards and it was 15-0.

A Gennarelli-to-Noah Elliott pass of 18 yards – the receiver cruising with little resistance deep-right – made it a three-TD difference with time-a-wasting in the first half.

Later came a big-time jolt to the Patriots, a 29-yard scoring pass deep-left from Gennarelli to Qadir Shabazz, 28 seconds before halftime. Those points came one play after an apparent TD pass to Cooper Hughes on a similar pattern was wiped away by an illegal-shit penalty.

It was 29-0 midway through.

To wrap up matters

Union-Endicott completed an 86-yard drive for points with 2:53 to play in the third quarter. Shane Wallace received an 11-yard TD pass and Smith kicked successfully for a 36-0 lead.

Binghamton’s answer was a clever 26-yard touchdown rush by Kashif Summers. From the quarterback spot, he started right, patiently weaved this way and that, and made his way into the right side of the end zone – then delivered a 2-point pass.

This article originally appeared on Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin: Union-Endicott 36, Binghamton 8 in Section 4 football