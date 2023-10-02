Union with David Olusuga, review: proof you don’t need naff re-enactments to bring history to life

David Olusuga makes events long in the past feel wonderfully vital - BBC

Union with David Olusuga (BBC Two), the story of how four nations were yoked together into the United Kingdom, is both important and superbly done. It sits in the Kenneth Clark and Simon Schama school of TV history in that it is a serious undertaking that doesn’t treat its viewers like dimwits. Yet Olusoga is never stern or didactic and there’s originality here too, in the form of a series of vox pops (normally the acme of brainlessness) that show what Britishness means to Britons now.

By shuttling back and forth between historical moments hundreds of years ago and their consequences for people’s lives today, as told by those people, Olusoga makes events long in the past feel wonderfully vital. Olusoga’s ground rules are also the ground rules of any good historian – time and again he goes back to primary sources.

Original documents on crumbly parchment, contextualised and interpreted by well-chosen experts, yield countless gems (such as a written Guido Fawkes confession, where Olusoga notes how Fawkes could barely sign his own name, showing the extent to which he’d been tortured). Union proves that you don’t need naff re-enactments or a dressing-up box to bring history to life.

Olusoga himself is an emollient guide – but he doesn’t need to ham it up because the story he tells in Union is dynamite. Beginning in 1606 he shows how the history of the union is also a history of disunion. The section on Ireland in the 17th century, in particular, should be required viewing for anyone wanting to make sense of the Troubles. Here’s where those troubles started.

The UK, Olusoga shows over four hours, is a state made up of four nations, each with their own institutions, languages and culture; those four nations were wrought together by the power of faith, the wealth of empire and the threat of invasion. Competing identities mean it’s never been all sweetness and light, yet it’s hard to resist Olusoga’s tacit contention that we’ve always been better off together.

Told at a time when there are question marks over whether the union will survive at all, therefore, this series fizzes with underlying potency. And because it invites people from all four nations, of different backgrounds, faiths and politics to share their personal views on our history, it is a useful historical document in itself. It deserves its place in any archive.