Union City, Tekonsha fall in Friday night girls basketball action

In Friday night girls basketball action, the Union City Chargers and the Tekonsha Indians both fall

HILLSDALE, MI. — A big third quarter proved to be the difference Friday night as the Hillsdale Hornets defeated the Union City Chargers by the score of 47-34.

Hillsdale led after one quarter at 10-7, a lead they would hold on to heading to the half as the teams played to a 7-7 stalemate in the second quarter, with Hillsdale leading 17-14 at the half.

The Hornets raced out of the halftime break, outscoring Union City 17-8 in the third quarter to take control of the game and build a 34-22 lead. Hillsdale put away the victory with a 13-12 fourth quarter, taking the 47-34 victory.

Union City was led on the night by junior Jordan Chard who was the lone Charger in double figures with 12 points to go along with five rebounds and two steals.

Senior Aaelya Asher also had a big all-around game with four points, 10 rebounds, five blocks and two steals while teammate Gracie Phelps added six points, nine rebounds and one assist.

A total of six Chargers scored on the night, with Mackenzie Hale adding five points, six rebounds and one assist; Carley Gordon with three points, six rebounds, two assists and one steal; Nevada Gillons with four points and two steals; Addy Rumsey with three rebounds; Willow Austin with two rebounds; and Natalie Needham with one rebound.

Hillsdale was led on the night by Rianna Vincent who had 16 points, the lone Hornet in double figures.

With the win, Hillsdale improves to 1-0 on the young season while Union City falls to 0-2 on the year. Hillsdale will next see action Tuesday when they host the Homer Trojans while Union City will next see action Tuesday when they travel to Addison.

Turnovers doom Tekonsha in loss to St. Philip

TEKONSHA, MI. — The Tekonsha Indians struggled to hang on to the ball Friday night, committing 39 total turnovers in their SCAA conference-opening loss to St. Philip by the score of 35-14.

The score was relatively close after one quarter with the Tigers holding a small 7-2 lead after one. St. Phil poured it on in the second quarter, outscoring Tekonsha 12-5 to build a 19-7 lead at the half.

Tekonsha continued to struggle to score the ball as St. Phil outscored Tekonsha 8-2 in the third quarter and 8-5 in the fourth quarter to find the final score of 35-14.

Leading the way for Tekonsha was Talia Stull with four points and four rebounds; Carissa Shedd with four points and five rebounds; Reagan Henry with three points, two assists, five steals, two blocks and six rebounds; Hailey Owens with two points; Clara Wart with one rebound; Abby Wrobel with four rebounds; and Addison Griffith with one point, two steals and nine rebounds.

St. Phil had two players hit double figures, led by Mimi Hibbard with 16 points while Addi Dzwilk added 12 points.

St. Phil improves to 1-0 on the young season with the win while Tekonsha falls to 0-2. St. Phil will be back in action next Friday when it hosts Burr Oak, while Tekonsha will hit the hardwood again next Friday when it hosts North Adams-Jerome.

This article originally appeared on Coldwater Daily Reporter: Union City and Tekonsha fall in Friday night girls basketball