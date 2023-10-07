Union City scores in all facets in rout of Summerfield

SUMMERFIELD – Plainly put, the Union City Chargers are a dangerous football team.

Friday night, the Chargers improved to 6-1 overall on the season after scoring on the ground, through the air, on special teams and even twice on defense as they rolled to a non-conference road win over Summerfield Petersburg by a final score of 44-6.

Union City was dominant in nearly all facets of the game, out gaining Summerfield to the tune of 373 yards to just 73.

Union City was also deadly efficient, converting on 7 of 12 third downs while finishing 4-for-4 on fourth down. In contrast, Summerfield finished 4 for 10 on third down and 0-1 on fourth. The Chargers also recorded 16 first downs to only five for Summerfield.

As they have done all season long, the Chargers used a dominant ground game, led by Dylon MacDonald, Riley Laird, Brendan Labar and quarterback Rick Austin, to grind their opponent down. Union City out rushed Summerfield 252-47, finding pay dirt twice on the ground as it was Austin scoring from 33-yards and 1-yard out.

The Chargers also saw the passing game really start to click, as quarterback Eli Payne, along with Austin, helped Union City out-gain the Bulldogs 121-26 through the air.

Payne finished the day completing 4 of 7 passes for 96 yards and two touchdowns, a 28-yard touchdown pass to Riley Laird and a 52-yard pass to Austin.

If their offensive dominance was not enough, the Chargers also found the end zone twice on defense, including the opening score of the game as senior big man Hunter Gillies returned a fumble 5 yards for a score, giving Union City the early 7-0 lead.

Not to be out done, fellow senior Landyn Crance found the endzone after the Laird 28-yard touchdown reception, extending the Chargers' lead to 20-0 after a 50-yard fumble return for a touchdown.

Capping off the scoring for Union City was junior kicker Jason Shoop, who knocked home his first varsity field goal, hitting it from 24 yards out and pushing the lead at the time to 30-0 at the half.

Summerfield’s lone score of the game came late in the third quarter and was in response to Austin’s 33-yard touchdown run, as the Bulldogs took the ensuing kickoff back 91 yards for the score. It was far too little, too late for Summerfield, however, as the Chargers ran away with the 44-6 win.

Stat Leaders

Leading Union City’s vaunted running attack was led by fullback Brendan Labar, who had eight carries for 79 yards, including a long of 56 yards, while Dylon MacDonald added 14 carries for 65 yards.

Junior Rick Austin continues to turn heads with his playmaking ability, as the quarterback/receiver completed 2 of 2 passes for 25 yards, rushed the ball four times for 36 yards and two touchdowns while also hauling in one catch for 52 yards and a score.

Senior Riley Laird had a solid all-around game, rushing the ball 11 times for 49 yards while also hauling in two catches for 30 yards and a score.

Junior signal caller Eli Payne had another efficient day, completing 4 of 7 passes for 96 yards and two scores. Helping Austin and Laird in the receiving department was Aidan Decker with two catches for 23 yards and Jeremy Zehr with one catch for 16 yards.

On the defensive side of the ball, Union City was led by All Conference linebacker Owen Jackson, who had 11 tackles, followed by Caden Hughes with six tackles, one for a loss. Decker chipped in with six total tackles, while Hunter Gillies added four tackles and a fumble recovery for a touchdown. Landyn Crance also recovered a fumble for a score while adding three tackles.

Up Next

With the win, Union City improves to 6-1 overall on the season, 4-0 in the Big 8 conference. The Chargers have a rather large test coming to Alumni Field next week as the AP No. 1-ranked team in Division 8, Ottawa Lake Whiteford, will come to town for a late season clash.

This article originally appeared on Coldwater Daily Reporter: Union City football rolls past Summerfield Petersburg