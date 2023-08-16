Union City looks to senior class to lead high school football team this fall

The start of the 2023 District 10 football season is right around the corner. Visit GoErie.com throughout August for updated videos and photos from team camps. Here is one in a series of previews for all 39 D-10 teams:

Union City Bears

Coach: Mike Wydro 2nd season (2-7)

2022 record: 2-7 (1-4 Region 2)

2022 playoff results: Did not qualify for the District 10 playoffs.

Assistant coaches: Jim Sheldon, Josh Kerns, Brian Patten, Daulton Kerns

Senior leadership

One thing that sticks out with Union City this year is how many seniors are back to lead the way. It starts with quarterback and defensive back Austin Sherwood, while Jake Bahl, TJ Mitcham and Joe Pituch are senior offensive and defensive linemen. Mitcham could move to fullback this season. Owen Kerns and Skyler Olmstead are back as running backs and middle linebackers and Daithin Kent returns at wide receiver and defensive back. Olmstead ran for 510 yards and three touchdowns last fall, while Kerns ran for 271 yards and one touchdown. Kerns led the Bears as a junior with 63 tackles, while Olmstead had 38. The seniors are joined by several solid juniors as well. Steve Klakamp and Austin Brown return at wide receiver and defensive back, while Aiden Shuman is an offensive lineman and defensive back.

Preseason prep: Everything you need to know for the 2023 District 10 football season

Underclassmen contributions

Union City has solid roster numbers this season and could receive help from the younger players. Sophomores Logan Slaney, JJ Karmazin and David Dominguez-Ashton are all back this year. Dominguez-Ashton is a running back and middle linebacker, while Karmazin is a wide receiver and defensive back and Slaney is a wide receiver, tight end and middle linebacker. In addition to the sophomores, freshmen Hunter Michael, Danny Smith and Nathan Zimmerman could contribute right away. Zimmerman is an offensive and defensive lineman, while Smith is a running back and middle linebacker and Michael is an offensive lineman and middle linebacker. Union City will need each class to help out this year as the Bears look to improve on their two-win season. There won't be much time together as Union City battles defending District 10 Class 1A champion Reynolds right away before a long road trip to Kennedy Catholic.

Schedule

Aug. 26 vs. Reynolds 7 p.m.

Sept. 2 at Kennedy Catholic 1 p.m.

Sept. 8 vs. Eisenhower* 7 p.m.

Sept. 15 vs. Iroquois* 7 p.m.

Sept. 22 at Saegertown 7 p.m.

Sept. 29 at Northwestern* 7 p.m.

Oct. 6 Bye

Oct. 13 vs. Seneca* 7 p.m.

Oct. 20 at Mercyhurst Prep* 7 p.m.

Oct. 27 vs. Cambridge Springs 7 p.m.

*Region 2 game

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Union City, PA, high school football has several seniors to lead team