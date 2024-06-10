Union Berlin’s Robin Gosens courted by Italian clubs

Union Berlin’s Robin Gosens (29) is being courted by several Italian clubs. Kicker report today that Atalanta, Bologna, Torino and Lazio are all showing an interest in signing the German, who only joined the Bundesliga side last summer.

Both Atalanta and Bologna will be playing Champions League football next season, an interesting proposition for Gosens after Union Berlin escaped the Bundesliga relegation playoff on goal difference.

Heading into the 2024/25 season, we can expect a lot of chance at Union. Bo Svensson is the club’s new head coach after Nenad Bjelica was dismissed, while interim Marco Grote will return to the club’s youth setup.

After spending the season on loan at Stuttgart, Jamie Leweling departs on a permanent transfer for a reported €5m, as does Morten Thorsby, who spent the season at Italian side Genoa, who will pay €4m to sign the Norwegian.

Jordak Pefok also returns on loan from Borussia Mönchengladbach, but is a candidate for sale.

GGFN | Daniel Pinder