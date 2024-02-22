Uninspiring Missouri State basketball performance puts Bears back in familiar low place

In a quiet arena on a Wednesday night in Springfield, fans once again made their way toward the exits before the final horn sounded.

An 86-62 loss for the Bears reminiscent of the first half of their dreadful start to January. Their loss to Bradley was their fourth in their last five games and added to the frustration surrounding the program.

The game saw Bradley get open look after open look whether it was beyond the arc or at the rim. The Bears' second half was as uninspiring of a 20-minute period as they've shown all season long.

"I would say that we weren't tough nor did we execute very well," a defeated sixth-year head coach Dana Ford said.

The loss placed the Bears alone in ninth place in the Missouri Valley Conference with three games remaining. Two of them are against teams ahead of them in the standings.

Wednesday's loss guaranteed the Bears that they won't have a winning record for the second time in league play under Ford. They're heading toward a Thursday game at Arch Madness that would likely set them up against either the No. 1 or 2 seed in the quarterfinals... if they're able to get out of the first round.

"We'll go watch this film right now as coaches and get the guys in here tomorrow morning," Ford said. "We'll definitely try to be better than we were today. I think we're at Belmont next, so we'll have to definitely play better."

Missouri State (15-13, 7-10) was within five points with 14:33 left in the game but it was all downhill from there.

As it had all game, Bradley (19-9, 11-6) got many open looks from 3-point range but didn't start hitting them until the second half. The Braves were a whopping 12 of 15 from beyond the arc in the final 20 minutes with senior point guard Duke Deen making seven of them and shooting 9 of 10 in the second half before finishing with 35 points.

The Bears' defense had a lot to do with it as they undercut ball screens, leaving Deen enough space. When he wasn't hitting them, others were with Almar Atlason making three treys and Connor Hickman making two.

Even when the Braves weren't shooting 3's, they got many open looks underneath. They went 20 for 30 from inside the arc and made 12 layups or dunks in the second half with many going unchallenged.

"Obviously, just not very good execution defensively; we weren't flying around," Ford said.

For the defensive woes, there were some offensively. The Bears had some no-shows with Donovan Clay being held scoreless on four shots. Chance Moore, who appeared to have a leg injury late in the game, finished with two.

The Bears shot 32.1% in the first half and finished at 39.2% — their lowest shooting percentage since losing to Illinois State on Jan. 20. They turned the ball over 11 times compared to their eight assists.

"But we still have to defend better," Ford said. "We need those guys to score but we need all of our guys to score. We need to be a more balanced team for sure."

MSU will now head into its final three games of the season with the next two being on the road.

Ford spoke after their recent comeback win over last-place Valparaiso about how the Bears need to play better basketball at the end of February, which has hurt them in recent seasons. If Wednesday was any indication, this season will be no different.

Odds are that the Bears will finish in the bottom half of the league. A roster with rare continuity in this day of college basketball has regressed and hasn't played at the championship level that was expected of it since the beginning of the new year.

With a home game against Illinois Chicago to close out its regular season on March 3, maybe the Bears can give the fans who remain a reason to stay until the final buzzer sounds.

"We just gotta work harder tomorrow," Ford said. "We just gotta work harder tomorrow."

