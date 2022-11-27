Which uniforms the Saints, 49ers will wear in Week 12
Here are the uniforms the New Orleans Saints and San Francisco 49ers will be wearing for their Week 12 matchup at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday:
New Orleans Saints (4-7): White jerseys, gold pants
White jerseys and gold pants on Sunday ⚜️#Saints | @EAMaddenNFL pic.twitter.com/v0r5Czhm1x
— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 26, 2022
San Francisco 49ers (6-4): Red standard uniforms
Jersey schedule is here 🗣
via @49ers || #FTTB || #49ers pic.twitter.com/hYt9SwfdBB
— 𝙏𝙝𝙚𝙎𝙁𝙉𝙞𝙣𝙚𝙧𝙨 (@TheSFNiners) September 8, 2022