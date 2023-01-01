Here’s which uniforms the Rams are wearing against the Chargers

The Los Angeles Rams have just two games left in the 2022 season and because they missed the playoffs for just the second time under Sean McVay, they’ll pack up for the offseason after next week’s game in Seattle. Against the Chargers today, the Rams will be going with a classic uniform combination to close out the year at SoFi Stadium – despite technically being the road team.

The team announced it will be wearing its white modern throwback jerseys with yellow pants and blue socks, the same set the Rams wore in the Super Bowl against the Bengals. This has been a popular combination for them this season, and it’s hard not to love the old-school look with a modern flair.

The Rams last wore this combo against the Chiefs at Arrowhead in Week 12.

The Chargers will be wearing their powder blue jerseys today against the Rams, though it’s unclear which pants they’ll pair them with.

Regardless, this matchup will be easy on the eyes for whoever is watching the game today. These are two of the best jerseys in football.

