Here’s which uniforms the Rams and Titans will wear on Sunday night
The Rams and Titans will square off on Sunday night at SoFi Stadium, their first matchup since 2017. In that last meeting, the Rams were still wearing their old uniforms before their complete redesign in 2020.
This year, the Rams revealed new modern throwback uniforms, which they’ve only worn once so far this season. That was in Week 1 but on Sunday night against the Titans, the Rams will put those marvelous jerseys back on.
Tonight’s uniform matchup is a good one, with the Rams wearing their white and yellow set, and the Titans going with a monochromatic navy blue look. Check out each team’s uniform for Week 9 below.
ALMOST GAMEDAY ‼️
(Friendly reminder that the time changes tonight 😉) pic.twitter.com/XL1MfBv9hN
— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) November 6, 2021
ICYMI: @Titans in Mono-Navy for @SNFonNBC pic.twitter.com/FYH66Vmc4r
— Titans Uni Tracker (@TitansUni) November 5, 2021