New Uniforms for Notre Dame Football in 2024?

One of the biggest off the field stories this college football off-season has been the return of the EA Sports’ NCAA Football video game.

The game is set to return for the first time in a decade with a launch date of July 19. On Friday, EA Sports released the official trailer for the game and a very short moment in it has Notre Dame fans buzzing.

Sure, the graphics are beyond ridiculous and their attention to detail appears to be nothing short of insane. However, it’s a small tweak to Notre Dame’s home uniform that fans noticed and gained much attention.

Based on the EA Sports College Football 25 trailer…..Notre Dame might have some small tweaks to its uniform this season. pic.twitter.com/PmyEz8clwy — Matt Freeman (@mattfreemanISD) May 17, 2024

If you take a close look, you’ll notice an Under Armour logo at the neck and the interlocking ND on the shoulder is gold instead of white like it has been since it returned to the uniform in 2010. Check out former Notre Dame tight end Brock Wright in 2020 below for reference.

(Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Will those be the home uniforms the Irish wear in 2024, will they be some kind of alternate with the 100th anniversary of the “Four Horsemen” game taking place at Yankee Stadium against Army this November?

Time will tell but certainly something to keep an eye on.

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire