What uniforms the Bills, Titans will wear in Week 2
The Bills host the Titans in their 2022 home opener on Monday Night Football in Week 2.
In doing so, it will be a solid-on-solid affair. The uniforms being worn by both teams were announced ahead of kickoff.
For the Bills, it’ll be all blue:
Ready for primetime. 😍@EnergyMark | #TENvsBUF pic.twitter.com/MjWRHtbzK6
— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) September 17, 2022
The Titans went on to announce an all-white look in their “britches report” this week:
Britches Report: Road conditions will be icy 🥶🚧 pic.twitter.com/RMwe5utZpV
— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) September 14, 2022
Related
WATCH: ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky previews Bills-Titans
Bills' Von Miller shows off Josh Allen t-shirt on GMFB (video)
Von Miller calls his shot: 'Josh Allen is gonna be the MVP'