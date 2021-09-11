What uniforms Bills, Steelers will wear in Week 1

The Buffalo Bills will open the 2021 NFL season against the Pittsburgh Steelers. They will do so in a clean look as well.

The Bills will wear white on white to start the year:

The Steelers traditionally do not announce what they’ll wear each week.

But with the Bills going all white, we’re looking at some Steel curtain black coming to Orchard Park, most likely:

Steelers quarterback Ben Roetlisberger. Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

