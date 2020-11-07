What uniforms Bills, Seahawks will wear Week 9

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it? Or at least only kind of change it.
That’s the approach the Buffalo Bills are taking against the Seattle Seahawks (6-1) on Sunday in Week 9.
After beating the New England Patriots last weekend wearing their blue jerseys, the Bills (6-2) will bust them back out against against Seattle. However, a change in pants. Instead of blue with white, it’s blue on blue for Buffalo this weekend:
Coming this Sunday…#SEAvsBUF | #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/R0ubUmpyk3
— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) November 4, 2020
In response, it makes the Seahawks probably most likely to wear their grey scheme instead of their darker kits which are also blue and their thirds which have green:
Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf. Credit: Billy Hardiman-USA TODAY Sports
