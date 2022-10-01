What uniforms the Bills, Ravens will wear in Week 4

#NewProfilePic

The Ravens will wear their color rush uniforms for the 6th time on Sunday vs. Buffalo.

Entering this week’s game, Baltimore is 4-1 all-time when wearing the combo, including 3-1 at home. #RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/oMWOpuIRHB

— Ravens Uniform Tracker (@RavensUniforms) September 29, 2022