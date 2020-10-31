What uniforms Bills, Patriots will wear Week 8

The Buffalo Bills are mixing it up in Week 8 in terms of the uniforms and jerseys they will wear when the New England Patriots come to town.
The Bills (5-2) announced this week that they will wear blue jerseys on top of their white pants:
Sunday threads. 🤩#NEvsBUF | #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/OAjEHSlmeE
— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) October 28, 2020
In turn, the Patriots (2-4) will most likely do the opposite, white tops on dark bottoms:
Patriots quarterback Cam Newton. Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
