What uniforms Bills, Patriots will wear Week 8

Nick Wojton

The Buffalo Bills are mixing it up in Week 8 in terms of the uniforms and jerseys they will wear when the New England Patriots come to town.

The Bills (5-2) announced this week that they will wear blue jerseys on top of their white pants:


In turn, the Patriots (2-4) will most likely do the opposite, white tops on dark bottoms:

Patriots quarterback Cam Newton. Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Related

Bills activate Lee Smith from Reserve/ COVID-19 list

PODCAST: Is this the Bills' chance to bury the Patriots?

B/R: Bills should trade for Dalvin Tomlinson at trade deadline

Who Bills' Jon Feliciano says he owes a donut to