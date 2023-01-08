What uniforms the Bills, Patriots will wear in Week 18

Associated Press

All Joshua Dobbs had to do was protect the football. The journeyman quarterback who was signed off Detroit’s practice squad just a few weeks ago turned the ball over twice in the second half Saturday night, handing Jacksonville 10 points in a 20-16 loss that could haunt the Tennessee Titans for the next eight months. The Titans had done everything they needed to do to beat the Jaguars in a winner-take-all game to decide the AFC South.