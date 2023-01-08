What uniforms the Bills, Patriots will wear in Week 18

Nick Wojton

Here’s what uniforms the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots will wear during their Week 18 matchup at Highmark Stadium:

New England Patriots (8-8)

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

** Assumed selection as Patriots did not officially announce their uniform selection.

Buffalo Bills (12-3)

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire

Recommended Stories