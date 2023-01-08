What uniforms the Bills, Patriots will wear in Week 18
Here’s what uniforms the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots will wear during their Week 18 matchup at Highmark Stadium:
New England Patriots (8-8)
Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
** Assumed selection as Patriots did not officially announce their uniform selection.
Buffalo Bills (12-3)
We'll be wearing a special "3" patch on Sunday for our guy @HamlinIsland.
There will be a number of tributes for Damar Hamlin across the NFL during Week 18: https://t.co/YhD5s9k2jx pic.twitter.com/SlIviqGriI
— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 6, 2023