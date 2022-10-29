What uniforms the Bills, Packers will wear in Week 8
Here’s what uniforms the Buffalo Bills and Green Bay Packers will wear during their Week 8 matchup at Highmark Stadium:
Buffalo Bills (5-1)
SNF threads. 😍@EnergyMark | #GBvsBUF pic.twitter.com/rtqhs2vYvj
— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) October 26, 2022
The Bills have announced they will wear all blue against the Packers.
Green Bay Packers (3-4)
The Packers have not yet officially announced their uniform combo against the Bills. White on gold is the most-likely option.