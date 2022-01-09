What uniforms Bills, Jets will wear in Week 18

The Buffalo Bills will round out the 2021 regular season against the New York Jets.

That day at the office will be done in blue on white fashion. The Bills (10-6) will wear their dark tops on white pants in Week 18:

The Jets (4-12) will be “blending in” if there’s snow, as they put it. New York also announces their colors each week, and it’ll be a white on white look:

If there's any snow Sunday, we'll be blending in 🥶 pic.twitter.com/tuhVVAOu1v — New York Jets (@nyjets) January 7, 2022

