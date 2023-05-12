Uniform numbers for Cardinals’ undrafted rookies

The Arizona Cardinals announced the signing of 10 undrafted rookie free agents a few days after the conclusion of the NFL draft.

They will be part of the team’s rookie minicamp.

The team’s nine draft picks already were assigned uniform numbers.

Here are the numbers for the undrafted rookies they added.

