Uniform Matchup: Browns will wear their third uniform combination so far vs. Titans

Though it won’t be much different than the first game the Cleveland Browns will be wearing their third different uniform combination in as many weeks Sunday. They will go with a classic look as they wear their brown jerseys and white pants as they take on the Tennessee Titans in this Week 3 crucial matchup.

The team will look to get their second victory at home and second overall after the loss to Pittsburgh last week. It will be no easy task as the Titans are coming off a big win against the Chargers in overtime last week. The Browns will face another strong defensive line unit, especially from the interior with Jeffrey Simmons on the other side.

The biggest question for the team will be if Deshaun Watson and the passing offense can finally put it together, especially with the loss of Nick Chubb. It is the biggest mystery surrounding the team as they face a struggling passing defense with a chance to gain some momentum and confidence.

classic look for Week 3 🟤⚪️ pic.twitter.com/wW0Rj6y6wT — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 22, 2023

