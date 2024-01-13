Uniform Matchup: Browns will be back in their orange pants vs. Texans

It’s almost here as the Cleveland Browns face off with the Houston Texans on Saturday in the NFL Wild Card round. It’s the second time in four years under Kevin Stefanski that the Browns are in the playoffs as the culture begins to change in Cleveland.

For the second time Cleveland heads to Houston to take on the Texans but this time the home team will have talented young quarterback CJ Stroud. That offense is different with their guy back under center but the young Stroud hasn’t seen a pass rush quite like Cleveland’s.

Like the first matchup, the Browns will sport their white jerseys and the lucky orange pants. The Texans will also wear the same as last time with the blue jerseys and white pants. The playoffs are finally back for the Browns as they are betting favorites to win Saturday’s matchup in Houston. With the lucky orange pants back in business this week’s uniform matchup is a Browns win.

only the best for our playoff threads 🙌 pic.twitter.com/PeUwshchsR — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) January 11, 2024

Pull up extra icy 🥶 pic.twitter.com/9hzZT8bOLm — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) January 10, 2024

[lawrence-auto-related count=1]

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire