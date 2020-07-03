Uniform, logo mockups for five alternate nicknames for Washington’s NFL team

Pete Grathoff
Momentum is building for Washington’s NFL team to change its nickname.

On Thursday, FedEx released a statement saying it had asked the team to come up with a new name.

“We have communicated to the team in Washington our request that they change the team name,” FedEx said in the statement, per NFL.com.

As CNBC noted, FedEx paid $205 million in 1998 for Washington’s stadium naming rights in a deal that runs through 2025. CEO Frederick Smith is a minority owner of the team.

Nike removed all of Washington’s gear from its site, Sports Insider noted. Washington D.C.’s mayor said last month it was time for a nickname change.

If Washington owner Daniel Snyder decides to make the name change, fans have offered up some options for a replacement, along with mock-ups. Here is a look at five of them:

Redtails

Warriors

Griffins

Defenders

Redfins

Here are a couple of other options, starting with the name of the Washington team in the movie “The Replacements.”

Sentinels

Federals

No logos here, just the reason behind the name:

