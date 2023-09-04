Here’s what uniform combo BYU will be wearing against Southern Utah

BYU players warm up before competing against Boise State during an NCAA college football game at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. | Shafkat Anowar, Deseret News

BYU went with the royal look during its season-opening win over Sam Houston.

Now, the Cougars are going all-in on navy for their Week 2 game against FCS opponent Southern Utah.

The program’s social media team shared the look on Monday.

NEW HELMET ALERT 👀🔥



week two:

Navy

Navy

Navy



pic.twitter.com/WY9SVTHyhr — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) September 4, 2023

It’s the first time BYU will wear the navy helmet since the 2021 Independence Bowl.

This time, the helmet will have a new twist — the stretch Y logo is the one worn in the Notre Dame game last season, with the stretch Y in white and the oval-shaped logo outlined in white, while the interior is navy.

BYU completes the all-navy look with navy facemasks, jerseys and pants.

The program has worn a navy helmet four times since BYU reintroduced it, along with the royal helmet, into the team’s uniform combo rotation in 2021. The Cougars never wore the navy helmet in 2022.

The only other time BYU wore an all-navy motif since the rebranding came in a home game against Boise State in 2021, a contest the Cougars lost 26-17.

For those worried about such things, BYU has a rather inauspicious record with the navy helmets. The Cougars went just 1-3 while wearing them in 2021, with their one win coming against an FCS opponent, Idaho State.

BYU hosts Southern Utah at 1 p.m. MDT Saturday at LaVell Edwards Stadium.