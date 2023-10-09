Here’s what uniform combo BYU will wear against TCU

BYU receiver Keanu Hill smiles ahead of the Cougars’ game against Liberty on Oct. 22, 2022, in Lynchburg, Virginia. | BYU photo

Cougar fans now know what uniform combo their team is going with against their former, and now current, conference foes.

The program’s social media team revealed the look for BYU’s first game at TCU since 2010 on Monday.

BYU will go with a white helmet with a royal blue facemask, white jersey and royal pants.

The last time the Cougars wore this particular combination was last season in a 41-14 loss at Liberty.

In BYU’s most recent game — a 35-27 win over Cincinnati for the program’s first-ever Big 12 Conference victory — the Cougars went all-royal blue, from helmet to jersey to pants.

The Cougars and Horned Frogs play at 1:30 p.m. MDT Saturday at Amon G. Carter Stadium. The game will be televised on ESPN.