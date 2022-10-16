Which uniform combo are the Bucs wearing vs. the Steelers?

After three straight homes games, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are heading back out on the road for a Week 6 date with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

They’ll once again be wearing white jerseys for the occasion, along with pewter pants and helmets.

Bucs fans are used to seeing white jerseys pretty much every week early in the season, even for home games.

Expect the Steelers to counter with their typical black jerseys, yellow pants, and black helmets for Sunday’s game.

List

Bucs vs. Steelers: Final score predictions for Week 6

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire