Which uniform combo are the Bucs wearing Sunday vs. the Seahawks?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers might be playing in another country Sunday, but it still counts as a home game, and they’ll be dressed accordingly for the occasion.

In their fourth trip overseas in franchise history, the Bucs will be wearing their home red jerseys and pewter pants for Sunday’s game in Munich against the Seattle Seahawks.

It’s the NFL’s first-ever regular season game in Germany, and the Bucs will be hoping to get their first victory abroad after three losses in London.

