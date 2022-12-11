Which uniform combo are the Bucs wearing Sunday vs. the 49ers?

It’s a road trip for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but a homecoming for Tom Brady, as they travel west Sunday to face the San Francisco 49ers in Week 14.

Brady grew up in the other Bay Area as a huge 49ers fan, attending games with his family, and watching legends like Joe Montana, Jerry Rice, Steve Young and others that defined San Francisco’s dominant era.

The GOAT and his teammates will be wearing their normal road getup for Sunday’s game, rocking white jerseys with their pewter pants and helmet.

Bucs fans are used to seeing this combo, even during home games earlier in the season.

List

Bucs vs. 49ers injury report: 3 doubtful, 3 questionable for Tampa Bay

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire