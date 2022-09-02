College football is back for Week 1. The Georgia Bulldogs and Oregon Ducks face off in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game.

The game will kickoff at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 3. The season-opener is being played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Georgia football will wear its traditional red jersey along with silver britches. The Bulldogs made minor changes to the uniform this offseason.

It will be Georgia’s first football game since winning the national championship in January.

Georgia will face first-year Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, who was the defensive coordinator on the Bulldogs’ national championship team last season.

The Oregon Ducks have more jersey combinations than any other school in the country. The Ducks will wear a green jersey for the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game.

Who do you think has the better uniform combination?

List

Georgia vs. Oregon: 5 Reasons why Ducks could keep it close

More!

Uniform combinations set for Oregon-Georgia game Hype video for the Georgia-Oregon Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game Former Georgia Bulldog makes Chiefs' roster year after tearing ACL Former Georgia quarterback JT Daniels named as starter at WVU Twitter reacts: UGA football adds commitment from South Carolina's top recruit

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire