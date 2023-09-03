Unidentified intruder enters dorm rooms at Belmont Abbey College, police say

An unknown person entered several dorm rooms in St. Michael’s Dorm at Belmont Abbey College on Sunday morning, officials said.

Belmont Abbey College Campus Police said video showed that the individual only entered unlocked rooms.

Police have not identified the intruder and ask anyone who recognizes the man or the car to contact campus police at 704-400-6200.

Police advise people to keep their dorm rooms locked at all times and to immediately call campus police if an unknown individual enters unexpectedly.

This is an on-going investigation.

This is a developing story. Check wsoctv.com for updates.

