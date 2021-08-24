'Unicorn' Giancarlo Stanton says playing in Yankees outfield helps his focus at plate

Giancarlo Stanton swinging vs. Braves road jersey

Giancarlo Stanton has seen a lot of action in the outfield in the last few weeks after spending most of the season in the DH spot.

Monday night in right field on defense, Stanton had three RBI, including a solo home run in the top of the second inning to put the Yankees on the board first.

"I felt good, I let my hands work, got in some deep counts and was able to put a good barrel on it," Stanton said after the Yankees' 5-1 win over the Atlanta Braves.

"He's a unicorn. He does things every night that are a little bit different than anyone else," Aaron Boone added.

The slugger also mentioned that playing in the field has helped him at the plate in a way.

"I think it's helped kinda just not just focusing on hitting," he said. "I mean you always want to be your best in the box and I feel like in the best mind frame, but that also means turning it off for a second and using that focus somewhere else.

"So yeah, being out there you obviously have to worry about what position you're at, the flight of each ball, the situations out there, so yeah, it helps me in some way."

Stanton is batting .267 with an OPS of .844 and 21 home runs on the season, but came into Monday's game slashing .321/.441./607 during the Yankees' then-nine game win streak.

Now with the Yankees up to 10 and eying 11, the sky seems to be the limit for Stanton and his crew.