UNI men's basketball drops road game to Toledo

The Northern Iowa men's basketball team fell just short on the road Saturday, losing to Toledo, 84-80.

The loss, the third in the last four games for the Panthers, dropped them to 3-7 on the season. Northern Iowa led for the majority of the game, posting over 20 minutes of game time in the lead. The Rockets were in front for just shy of 16 minutes. But Toledo (5-4) outscored UNI 48-40 over the final 20 minutes of action to earn the win.

The Panthers were led in scoring by Bowen Born, who had 31 points on the afternoon. No other UNI player had more than 12 points. Trey Campbell and Jacob Hutson were the other Panthers to finish double figures in scoring, each with 12 points.

UNI shot 52% from the field for the game compared to Toledo's 47%. But the biggest difference in the game, along with the lack of help for Born, was what happened at the free throw line. While UNI shot well from the charity stripe, 81%, they didn't get there often enough. The Rockets shot just 76%, but they made it to the line 26 times, making 20 of their shots, compared to just 16 times for the Panthers.

UNI takes the floor again Tuesday night to take on Prairie View A&M (4-3). That game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. from the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: UNI basketball falls just short against Toledo