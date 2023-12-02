UNI basketball drops overtime contest to Evansville, 91-89

The Northern Iowa basketball team dropped a Missouri Valley Conference game to Evansville, 91-89, in overtime on Saturday.

It was a back-and-forth game all afternoon, with just 10 points being the largest team either team ever built all game. UNI's largest lead was just seven points in the first half. Overall, there were 13 lead changes. The real deciding factor was points off the bench. UNI had just seven points from its non-starters while Evansville had 31.

The Panthers shot 50% from the field and 45% from long range, but the Purple Aces shot 55% from the field and 50% from beyond the arc. Tytan Anderson led UNI in scoring with 20 points. Three other Panthers, Nate Heise (19), Jacob Hutson (17) and Bowen Born (17), all scored in double figures.

The loss drops the Panthers to 2-6 overall and 0-2 in MVC play. UNI will hit the hardwood again on Wednesday when they take on Richmond. Tip is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT from the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: UNI basketball drops MVC game to Evansville in overtime