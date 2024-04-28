UNH's Laube selected in NFL Draft

Apr. 28—UNH running back/return specialist Dylan Laube was selected by the Las Vegas Raiders with the 32nd pick of the sixth round (No. 208 overall) in the 2024 NFL Draft on Saturday.

Laube becomes the 14th former Wildcat selected in the NFL Draft and the first since defensive tackle Jared Smith was chosen in 2013 by Seattle.

He is just the second UNH running back chosen in the draft, joining College Football Hall of Famer Jerry Azumah, who was selected by Chicago in 1999.

In 2023, Laube earned All-America recognition from six different outlets and finished his career with a total of 16 All-America team honors.

Laube led FCS in all-purpose yards for the second straight season with 2,095 all-purpose yards (209.5 yards/game) in 2023. He ranked No. 2 in both total touchdowns (18) and scoring (10.8 points/game); No. 3 in kickoff returns (31.1 yards/return); No. 8 in both combined kick returns (647 yards) and receptions per game (6.8); and No. 16 in punt returns (CAA-best 11.2 yards/return).

The Walter Payton Award finalist carried the ball 160 times for 749 yards and nine touchdowns, caught 68 passes for 699 yards and seven scores, had 15 kickoff returns for 467 yards and a touchdown and 16 punt returns for 180 yards and one score.

Laube was named Colonial Athletic Association Special Teams Player of the Year, led UNH in rushing yards nine of 10 games played, in receptions seven times and receiving yards four times.

He scored at least one touchdown in each of the 10 games he played, notched a rushing score in seven games and a receiving TD in six games.