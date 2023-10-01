UNH's Laube runs for 92 yards, two TDs in overtime loss to Towson

DURHAM – The University of New Hampshire football team fell 54-51 in overtime against Towson University Saturday at Wildcat Stadium.

UNH’s Nick Mazzie kicked a 20-yard field goal on the first possession of overtime to give the Wildcats a 51-48 lead. Towson responded with a two-yard touchdown run by Devin Matthews on third-and-goal to lift the Tigers to victory.

Dylan Laube led the Wildcats with 92 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns. Max Brosmer completed 25 passes for 340yards and two TDs.

Kyle Lepkowski recovered a fumble in the end zone for the first touchdown of the game, caught the ensuing two-point conversion for the Wildcats and also had a TD reception. He finished with four catches for 60 yards. Caleb Burke scored one touchdown and had 84receiving yards, the most from the ‘Cats.

Ryan Toscano led all players with a season-high13. Cornerback Charles Briscoe III blocked two kicks, including a punt that he recovered in the end zone for a TD, and also forced a fumble.

Matthews was the Tigers’ top ground gainer with 18 rushes for 116 yards and two touchdowns. D’Ago Hunter also had 116 yards on 17 carries and also had seven catches for 72 yards. Nathan Kent threw for 236 yards five TDs. Carter Runyon had a team-high 83 receiving yards with one touchdown.

Dorian Davis and Makye Smith led the Tigers’ defense in tackles with nine apiece.

Both teams now have a 2-3 overall record. UNH is 0-2 in the CAA and Towson is 1-1.

New Hampshire is back at Wildcat Stadium on Saturday, October 14 against University of Albany for Homecoming,

Game notebook

Towson had a 561-468 edge in total yards of offense and had the slight edge in time of possession (31:22).

Zedane Williams finished with seven tackles to surpass 100 career tackles; his current total is 106.

Laube increased his career rushing yards total to 2,427, which ranks 10th in program history.

This was the first overtime game in Wildcat Stadium, which opened for the 2016 season. The only other overtime game in Durham was November 26, 1994, against Appalachian State in Cowell stadium.

New Hampshire has a 7-7 record in games decided by overtime.

UNH has an 11-4 edge in the all-time series against Towson, and that includes 4-2 at home with a 2-1 mark at Wildcat Stadium.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: UNH football falters in overtime shootout against Towson