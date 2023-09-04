UNH's Laube earns national award

Sep. 4—University of New Hampshire senior running back Dylan Laube received a pair of special teams awards following the Wildcats' 51-17 win over Stonehill on Saturday.

Laube, who record a nation-leading 229 all-purpose yards (109 on special teams) in the win was honored by Stats Perform as the FedEx Ground FCS national award recipient and was also the Colonial Athletic Association recipient.

Laube had a 58-yard punt return touchdown and 51 yards on a pair of kickoff returns against Stonehill.

Laube also added a 23-yard receiving touchdown and an 11-yard rushing TD.