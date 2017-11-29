Unhappy Michael Crabtree fires back at NFL, Aqib Talib

Michael Crabtree has finally broken his silence.

Hours after the NFL cut his two-game suspension in half, the Raiders wide receiver opened up about the incident with Aqib Talib, the ensuing brawl with the Broncos and how the league justified the original punishment. He didn't hold back.

"The league said it was premeditated on my part. You know what premeditated is? When you say you're going to do something, do it, and then laugh about it with the media after the game. Like he did last year. That's all on him. I'm not trying to get revenge. I'm trying to get a catch in my 122nd straight game and help my team win a big game. I don't want to get kicked out. I know what's at stake for my team," Crabtree told The Athletic on Tuesday night.

While appeals officer Derrick Brooks reduced his suspension to one game, Crabtree doesn't feel that was good enough.

"I was looking forward to no games. But there is nothing I can do about that," Crabtree told the publication.

This whole saga revolves around Talib ripping a chain off Crabtree's neck last season. Talib did it again on Sunday. On Monday, ESPN reported that Crabtree taped this chain to his body in order to prevent a repeat of what happened in January. Crabtree refuted that report.

"I am just playing ball, man. ESPN said that I taped the chain to myself before the game because I was worried about it. I didn't. I don't care about no chains. I am just playing ball. Not worried about nothing. I don't like how the whole thing got flipped and I am the bad guy," Crabtree said.

What's Talib's problem with Crabtree? The Raiders wide receiver has no idea.

"'C'mon bro, we playing ball or what?' I don't have anything to do with that. I don't have a problem with him. I can't figure it out. It's all him," Crabtree said.

Crabtree will miss Sunday's game against the Giants. The good news for the Raiders is that he will be eligible to play in the huge Dec. 10 showdown against the skidding Chiefs. That game could have major implications on who wins the AFC West.