Update: UNH-Vermont preseason soccer game back on, at KUA

Apr. 3—The preseason soccer match between America East powerhouses UNH and Vermont scheduled for Saturday afternoon at Hanover High School was switched to Saturday night at Kimball Union Academy in Meriden, organizer Rob Grabill said Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the event was declared canceled because of this week's storm. But organizers switched gears on Wednesday.

The showcase game is a charity friendly, with donations of canned or perishable goods going to the Hanover Community Food Pantry.