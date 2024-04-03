UNH-Vermont preseason soccer game at Hanover canceled by weather

Apr. 2—The anticipated preseason soccer match between America East powerhouses UNH and Vermont scheduled for Saturday at Hanover High School — the approximate midpoint between the universities — has been canceled because of wintry weather.

According to organizer Rob Grabill, the boys varsity coach at Hanover, there's still snow on the bleachers and sidelines from last week's storm, and more snow in the forecast this week would make the facility unfit to host a college game with significant fan interest.

"This was a great concept, and I hope the two schools give us a chance to stage this match next year and every year," said Grabill in an email.

The showcase game was intended to be a charity friendly, with donations of canned or perishable goods going to the Hanover Community Food Pantry.