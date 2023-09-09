UNH senior Dylan Laube scores three TDs, hauls in 12 catches for 295 yards in 45-42 loss

UNH Dylan Laube heads up the field during Saturday's 45-42 loss at Central Michigan. Laube had a career-high 12 receptions for 295 yards with three touchdowns.

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. – Senior running back Dylan Laube set the University of New Hampshire single-game receiving yards record and junior quarterback Max Brosmer set career bests in completions, attempts and passing yards, but the 11th-ranked Wildcats were defeated 45-42 by Central Michigan on Tristan Mattson’s 47-yard field goal as time expired Saturday afternoon at Kelly/Shorts Stadium.

Laube reeled in a career-high 12 receptions for 295 yards with three touchdowns -two through the air and one on the ground—and totaled 371 all-purpose yards for UNH (1-1, 0-0 CAA).

Brosmer went 32-for-50 for 493 yards and four touchdowns – all career highs. His scoring passes to Laube went for 80 yards (second quarter) and 71 yards (fourth quarter), and distributed passes to nine different receivers.

UNH accumulated 538 yards of total offense on 66 plays (8.15 yards/play), while Central Michigan (1-1, 0-0 MAC) ran 71 plays for 438 yards.

Junior Josiah Silver and senior Ryan Toscano shared team-high honors with eight tackles apiece. Senior Joe Eichman and junior Noah Stansbury each notched an interception.

The Chippewas went 43 yards on 13 plays on the final drive before Mattson’s game-winning FG helped the FBS school avoid the upset on its home field. Quarterback Bert Emanuel, Jr. went 7 of 19 for 193 yards with two TDs and two interceptions. Running back Myles Bailey carried 20 times for 106 yards and a touchdown. Wide receiver Chris Parker made three catches for 124 yards.

Up next

The Wildcats take on state rival Dartmouth in the Granite Bowl on Saturday at Wildcat Stadium. The home opener is also Youth Sports Day and Band Day.

Game notes

The previous school record-holder for receiving yards in a game was David Ball, who had 284 yards at Villanova on Oct. 2, 2004.

Of Laube’s 295 receiving yards, 262 (89 percent) came after the catch.

Laube’s 295 receiving-yard performance ranks fourth in CAA history.

Brosmer had the first 400-yard passing day for a UNH quarterback since Nov. 4, 2017 (Trevor Knight, 406, vs William & Mary).

Laube totaled 194 all-purpose yards in the first half alone, highlighted by nine receptions for 167 yards and an 80-yard TD.

Brosmer went 18-for-29 for 249 yards, three touchdowns and an INT in the first half.

Sophomore kicker Nick Mazzie attempted a 50-yard field goal at 10:56 of the third quarter that hit the crossbar. It was nearly the first successful 50-yard-plus FG for a Wildcat since Tom Manning booted a school-record 54-yarder versus Hofstra at Cowell Stadium on Oct. 24, 2009.

Mazzie went a perfect 6-for-6 in PATs.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Laube record-setting day for UNH football in loss at Central Michigan