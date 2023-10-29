UNH men's hockey tops Dartmouth, 3-1

Oct. 29—The University of New Hampshire men's hockey team continued its strong start to the season with a 3-1 win over Dartmouth at the Whittemore Center in Durah.

Freshman forward Nick Ring, junior defenseman Colton Huard and senior and senior defenseman Harrison Blaisdell all scored for the Wildcats.

Junior goaltender Jakob Hellsten recorded 24 saves to earn his second straight win for the Wildcats.

With the win, UNH improved to 4-1-0 (2-0-0 Hockey East), the Wildcats' best start to a season in six years.

Dartmouth is 0-1-1 ((0-0-1 ECAC).

Dartmouth scored its lone goal early in the third period, with its first power play goal of the season, from John Fusco.