UNH men's basketball team tops Columbia

Dec. 3—Junior guard Ahman Robinson scored a career-high 24 points to lead the University of New Hampshire men's basketball team to an 80-71 win over Columbia in Durham on Sunday.

UNH senior Clarence Daniels added 15 points and seven rebounds as the Wildcats improved to 6-3.

Columbia (6-3) led 35-28 at the half, but UNH outscored the Lions 52-36 in the second half to secure the win and remain unbeaten at home this season.

The Wildcats will return to action on Wednesday with a 7 p.m. game at Dartmouth.